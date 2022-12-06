Making it official. Arielle Goldrath filed for divorce from Kevin McKidd, five months after the Grey’s Anatomy star initially announced their split.

Goldrath, 34, filed to officially end their marriage on Monday, December 5, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

McKidd, 49, married the chef in 2018. They share son Aiden, 4, and daughter Nava, 3. The Brave voice actor also shares son Joseph, 20, and daughter Iona, 22, with ex-wife Jane Parker, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2017.

The Scotland native, who has played Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s since 2008, initially announced their separation in July, noting he and Goldrath split months prior.

“I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you,” McKidd shared via Instagram at the time. “A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

He added: “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other.”

McKidd assured followers that he and Goldrath remained on good terms.

“We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way,” he explained. “It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.”

He concluded, “Please wish us luck and good fortune going forward, as we also wish for you all. It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open. Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends.”

Grey’s costar Caterina Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd on the medical drama, shared her support at the time. “Love you two to the moon. Love the beautiful kids you guys made. Love your respect and love and care for each other,” the Private Practice alum, 41, commented on his Instagram announcement. “So graceful. So authentic. So courageous. ❤️❤️❤️ Doing life beautifully.✨.”