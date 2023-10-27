Halsey appears to be hard-launching their latest relationship. The singer held hands with Avan Jogia in a subtle public display of affection amid ongoing romance rumors.

Halsey, 29, posted a series of Instagram photos on Thursday, October 26, after attending the Luis De Javier fashion show. One of the snaps showed the musician posing alongside Jogia, 31, while wearing matching outfits.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Halsey (whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) and Jogia were holding hands in the snap. The singer also had their hand in the Nickelodeon alum’s pocket. In a second photo, the duo posed together with Jogia’s arm around Halsey’s shoulders.

This is the first time the pair have publicly acknowledged their relationship after rumors started swirling in September.

Us Weekly obtained photos of Halsey and Jogia arriving together at the musician’s Los Angeles residence. Hours later, they were later spotted holding hands and packing on the PDA in Hollywood.

“Halsey and Avan are spending a lot of time together and getting more serious,” a source told Us. “He’s been with her day and night. While she’s working or with her son, Avan’s been there to support her. He even goes on errands and coffee runs. They seem like a good team.”

Amid the new romance, Us also obtained photos of Halsey meeting up with ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin one year after they called it quits. The former flames share 2-year-old son Ender.

“They looked like they were in good spirits, getting along and coparenting well,” an eyewitness told Us of their outing.

Halsey and Aydin, 40, started dating in 2019 and welcomed their son in July 2021.

“I love [motherhood] so much,” Halsey gushed during a December 2021 interview with.“Every single second is the most incredible thing. Getting to watch him, like, become a new person every day is so exiting.”

They celebrated Ender’s second birthday this past July, sharing a sweet Instagram post for the toddler.

“The silliest goose and the sweetest boy is 2,” Halsey wrote at the time. “Every road led me straight to you. Happy birthday, Ender! 🚛🚧🧸 I’ll eat you up, I love you so.”

In April, Us confirmed that Halsey filed for full custody of Ender. Court documents revealed that the singer sought joint legal custody and visitation rights for Aydin. Ultimately, the pair came to an amicable custody agreement with shared parental duties.

Halsey’s budding romance with Jogia is their first after splitting with Aydin. Previously, they were in romantic relationships with Evan Peters, G-Eazy and YungBlud.

Jogia, for his part, previously dated Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman from 2017 to 2021. He was also in a five-year relationship with Zoey Deutch before their 2017 breakup.