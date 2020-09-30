Swift approved? Yungblud recorded a mashup of Taylor Swift‘s “Cardigan” and Avril Lavigne‘s “I’m With You,” which earned him a review from the Folklore hitmaker herself.

The “11 Minutes” singer, 23, performed the medley in a segment filmed for BBC Radio 1’s annual Live Lounge Month on an acoustic guitar accompanied by a cellist and two violin players. Yungblud tweeted a clip from the performance on Tuesday, September 29.

″CARDIGAN x IM WITH YOU … covered my favourite girls @taylorswift13 n @AvrilLavigne for the @BBCR1 live lounge! go watch full vid on youtube and run up the coms with ‘🖤🖤🖤s’ show em you’re bhc! #yungbludscardigan,” he wrote.

WELL this took my breath away and I’m honored to hear Cardigan intertwined with the wonderful @AvrilLavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m with you’. Bravo and thanks @yungblud!! 👏👏🙏🙏 https://t.co/uN69AADh4f — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 29, 2020

Swift, 30, retweeted the video writing, ″WELL this took my breath away and I’m honored to hear Cardigan intertwined with the wonderful @AvrilLavigne’s masterpiece ‘I’m with you’. Bravo and thanks @yungblud!!”

Yungblud replied, ″Thank you for creating such a beautiful song.”

Lavigne, 36, liked both Yungblud and Swift’s tweets.

The “Lover” singer dropped her eighth studio album, Folklore, on July 24, one day after she announced it was on the way. Swift explained at the time that she decided to release new music while she was quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

″Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,″ she tweeted. ″My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.″

The Grammy winner also told Vevo the meaning behind the “Cardigan” song and music video.

“I was inspired by the feeling of isolation and how that can be either freeing or terrifying, and how it causes you to reminisce on the past,” she said at the time.

The Pennsylvania native’s music — which is known for its occasional references to her ex-boyfriends — has continued to leave its impact on Swifties. On Monday, September 28, fans flooded Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram comments with lyrics from Swift’s 2012 song “All Too Well.”

“You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” people commented underneath a black-and-white photo of Gyllenhaal in glasses as a child.

The song was inspired by the Donnie Darko star, 39, who had a three-month romance with Swift in 2010.