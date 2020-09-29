The Swifties are staying busy in quarantine! Taylor Swift’s legion of fans flooded the comments section of her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest Instagram post.

The actor, 39, took to the social media app on Monday, September 28, to celebrate The Inspire Project’s upcoming Project Human series while sharing a black-and-white photo of himself in glasses as a child.

“I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart,” he captioned the post. “Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall. Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ‘em on their toes!’”

While Gyllenhaal had good intentions with his message, many Instagram users struggled to see past the adorable throwback photo that accompanied it. Thousands of people commented, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” a lyric about him from Swift’s song “All Too Well.”

“U posted this pic and thought that the swifties would do nothing???? mistake,” one of the Brokeback Mountain star’s followers quipped. Actress and singer Rachel Zegler, meanwhile, commented, “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one.”

After Swift, 30, released “All Too Well” in 2012 as part of her album Red, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the Grammy winner wrote the lyrics about her three-month 2010 romance with Gyllenhaal. The track has since become a fan favorite, in part due to the famous lyric about a scarf that Swift left at the Spider-Man: Far From Home star’s sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s house.

While the pop star turned life into art, Jake has rarely spoken about his brief relationship with Swift. However, after playing a Boston Marathon bombing survivor in the 2017 movie Stronger, the Oscar nominee responded to a Facebook Live question about whether he thought his ex would write a country song if he “lost [his] legs in real life.” Referencing her shift in music genres, he quipped, “She sort of moved into pop now.”

Swift has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2017, while Jake has been seeing model Jeanne Cadieu for nearly two years.