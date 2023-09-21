Halsey and Alev Aydin are on better terms nearly one year after their split amid the singer’s new romance with Avan Jogia – and Us Weekly has exclusive pics of the exes spotted together for the first time since calling it quits.

Halsey, 28, and Aydin, 40, were photographed arriving at Halsey’s Los Angeles home in Aydin’s black Porsche on Wednesday, September 11, to pick up their 2-year-old son, Ender. The former couple were seen side-by-side deep in conversation. Halsey donned a navy tee and a coordinating skirt for the meetup, while Aydin opted for a casual, all-black ensemble.

“They looked like they were in good spirits, getting along and coparenting well,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us.

One day earlier, Halsey and Jogia, 31, were also spotted arriving at Halsey’s L.A residence. The “Without Me” musician and the Choose Love actor were photographed leaving the same car, with Jogia coming and going from the house.

“Halsey and Avan are spending a lot of time together and getting more serious,” the insider adds. “He’s been with her day and night. While she’s working or with her son, Avan’s been there to support her. He even goes on errands and coffee runs. They seem like a good team.”

Halsey and Jogia were later spotted outside the Cara Hotel in Hollywood on Tuesday, September 19, holding hands and making out. Neither Halsey nor Jogia have addressed their relationship status.

Halsey’s blossoming romance with Jogia marks their first relationship since breaking up with Aydin.

Us confirmed in April that Halsey (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) filed for full custody of their pair’s son, Ender. According to the documents obtained by Us, Halsey sought joint legal custody and visitation rights for Aydin. Halsey and Aydin ultimately reached an amicable custody arrangement regarding shared parental duties.

Amid the split, Us broke the news that Halsey had listed their shared $11.95 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

Halsey and Aydin started dating in 2019 after years of friendship. Following two years together, they announced in January 2021 that they were expecting their first baby. Ender, now 2, arrived that July.

“I love [motherhood] so much,” Halsey, who previously suffered multiple miscarriages, told Extra in December 2021. “Every single second is the most incredible thing. Getting to watch him, like, become a new person every day is so exiting.”

They further noted that it is “definitely difficult” to balance their musical career with taking care of Ender. “I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is,” Halsey added at the time. “I want to work really hard so he’s proud of me, but I also want to spend every single second cuddling him.”

Jogia, for his part, last dated Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman between 2017 and 2021. The Victorious alum previously romanced Zoey Deutch for five years before their 2017 split.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I’m very self-critical in a way that’s hopefully positive [and] my ability to balance [that] as it comes to relationships … I’d love to be the guy who will remember to text you or send you that letter, [but] nobody in my friend group will say that I’m that guy,” Jogia said during an appearance on the “Quitters Podcast” in February. “I think I’m a very good friend, but I think there’s an emotional ‘out of sight, out of mind’ to a certain degree but I think I can do a better job with maintenance in any capacity.”

Keep scrolling for Halsey’s meet up with Aydin and Jogia: