Moving on in more ways than one. Halsey’s $11.95 million home is officially for sale amid her split from boyfriend Alev Aydin.

Built in 1991, the Calabasas, California, mansion was first listed on Zillow on April 15, days before Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, April 25, that the Grammy nominee, 28, and their partner, 40, had called it quits.

According to the Zillow listing, the “extremely private” home is located 10 minutes outside Malibu and contains five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half-bath. The house’s many luxurious amenities include a guest house, pool house, gym, recording studio, gym, movie theater, “meditation/message pavilion” and two garages that can fit up to three cars each. Not to mention, there is also a fountain, koi pond, kitchen and a “fireside lounge.”

The “Without Me” singer (who uses she/they pronouns) purchased the compound from One Direction member Liam Payne in January 2021 for $10.1 million after it had spent three years on the real estate market.

Upon news of the pair’s split, Halsey — whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — filed for full physical custody of their 21-month-old son Ender, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday. The docs also note that the “Bad at Love” singer is seeking visiting rights for her former boyfriend, as well as joint legal custody and joint expenses.

The duo were first linked in March 2019 after they were spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers game together. Nearly one year after getting matching tattoos in June 2020, Halsey announced in January 2021 that they were expecting their first child.

The following month, a source exclusively told Us that Halsey “wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant,” rather they view marriage as “just a title.” However, the insider noted that they and Aydin had “spoken about marriage.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ender arrived in July of that year. “Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the Sing 2 star captioned hospital pics of the family of three via Instagram at the time. “Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021.”

By December of that year, the two were balancing their parenthood duties “very well,” according to another source. “Alev is super helpful and is at Halsey’s beck and call whenever they need him,” the insider added. “They are both so in love with their son. They look forward to what’s to come as a loving family and are thrilled about the many adventures that are in store for all of them.”

But Halsey’s road to parenthood was an emotional one. She told Vogue in July 2022 that she suffered three miscarriages before the age of 24. “It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy,” they said at the time.

Noting that one of the incidences required her to get an abortion, Halsey went on to note that their opinion on abortion had not changed since welcoming Ender. “I have never felt more strongly about it,” the musician explained. “My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”