Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper used Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island beach house as their own getaway pad amid romance speculation, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Taylor and Gigi have been close friends for years,” the insider says, noting that when the “Getaway Car” singer, 33, learned that Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 48, “could use a low-key place to meet up, she was more than happy to let them use her property on the coast of Rhode Island.”

Hadid, for her part, has been to the coastal estate “a bunch of times and thought it was the perfect place to get away from it all,” the source adds.

Cooper and Hadid were first linked in early October after they were spotted together two times in the span of four days out in New York City. While the pair have a 20-year age gap, they have bonded over one important factor: their kids.

“They have a lot in common,” a source exclusively told Us on October 10. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.”

Hadid shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Cooper coparents daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk. (Hadid and Malik, 30, split in 2021. Cooper and Shayk, 37, called it quits in 2019.)

While Hadid is “really enjoying spending time” with Cooper, the insider told Us that “things aren’t serious right now.” However, the model is “open to the idea of getting to know [Cooper] better” and “the attraction is there,” the source added.

Swift, meanwhile, has made her various properties a haven for more than just Hadid in recent months. After pal Sophie Turner split from husband Joe Jonas in September, Swift opened up her New York City residence to Turner, 27, and her and Jonas’ two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months.

“Taylor doesn’t know all the details of their separation because she doesn’t feel like it’s her place,” a source explained to Us at the time. “All she is concerned with is being there to support her friend. She’s letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can.” (Turner and Jonas, 34, came to a custody agreement earlier this month that will allow Turner to take the kids to and from the U.K. during her assigned timeframe.)

As Turner has continued to navigate her divorce, Swift has been by her side. In fact, Swift brought Turner along to the Kansas City Chiefs game in New York City on October 1. Swift, who was there to support new flame Travis Kelce, sat with Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more celebrity friends in a box as Kelce, 34, helped his team secure a win against the New York Jets.

Over the weekend, Swift and Kelce proved their relationship is heating up as they were spotted holding hands while out in the Big Apple on back-to-back dates. The tight end was in town to appear on Saturday Night Live — Swift also made a surprise cameo on the show — and watch his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday, October 15, against the New York Jets.

The pair’s cozy date nights came after Swift attended her third Chiefs game on Thursday, October 12, against the Denver Broncos. During the game, the Grammy winner sat beside Travis’ parents and cheered on the team from the VIP suite.