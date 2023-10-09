Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted together for the second time in three days, leading fans to wonder what could be going on between the duo.

Cooper, 48, and Hadid, 28, were photographed riding in the same car in New York City on Sunday, October 8, in snaps obtained by Page Six. Hadid — who was also seen exiting the vehicle — was wearing a cream-colored sweater and dark jeans, which she accessorized with a small purse, black ballet flats and understated hoop earrings. Cooper, for his part, was dressed casually in blue jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap.

The pair’s outing came three days after they were spotted leaving Manhattan restaurant Via Carota on Thursday, October 5. After dinner at the Italian eatery, the twosome left in the same SUV, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Hadid and Cooper’s relationship status remains a mystery, but the duo are both single. Cooper was most recently linked to Huma Abedin, whom he dated in 2022. He shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk.

While Cooper and Shayk, 37, split in 2019, the twosome sparked reconciliation rumors in August when they got very close during a family vacation. In one Instagram Story photo, a topless Shayk held her arm across her chest while posing on rocks near a beach. Another upload included a shirtless snap of Cooper lying in a kayak while covering his eyes from the sun.

Shayk had recently been linked to Tom Brady, but an insider later told Us Weekly that Brady, 46, was unbothered by the photos. “Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” the source explained at the time. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Hadid, for her part, most recently dated Leonardo DiCaprio. The supermodel and DiCaprio, 48, first sparked romance rumors in September 2022. Us confirmed in February that the duo called it quits after several months of dating, but the twosome later rekindled their romance.

“Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now,” an insider told Us in June. “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

One month later, a source told Us that DiCaprio’s friends would be surprised if he decided to settle down with Hadid. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime,” the insider explained. “Some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married. However, they’re not concerned about him finding the right one.”

Hadid previously dated Zayn Malik off and on from 2015 to 2021. The former couple welcomed daughter Khai, now 3, in September 2020.