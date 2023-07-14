Leonardo DiCaprio’s low-key romance with Gigi Hadid follows his traditional dating pattern, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know,” the insider says. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.”

DiCaprio, 48 —who was first linked to Hadid, 28, in September 2022 — is known for his bachelor ways, which his pals have come to expect.

“Some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married,” the source tells Us. “However, they’re not concerned about him finding the right one.”

DiCaprio is “happy to date if he finds somebody he connects with,” the insider says, noting that the Oscar winner is “totally content with maintaining a bachelor lifestyle.”

Settling down is “not something he worries about,” the source adds. In fact, DiCaprio’s “friends would be really surprised if he actually ever did decide to get married,” the insider shares.

DiCaprio sparked romance speculation with Hadid one month after he split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, in August 2022. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” a source told Us in September 2022.

Hadid — who shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik, whom she split from in October 2021 — changed her tune about DiCaprio later that month and their friendship turned into a romance.

“They’ve been having secret meetups and have been spending time together privately,” a separate source told Us in October 2022. “They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Although they were spotted together on several occasion in fall 2022, Us confirmed in February that DiCaprio and Hadid had split. Later that month, the model and the Titanic star sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

In March, the twosome added fuel to the fire while attending an Oscars bash where a source told Us they “never left each other’s side.” Two months later, Hadid and DiCaprio were seen at the same Met Gala afterparty.

As the pair continued to cross paths, an insider revealed to Us in June that Hadid has a “friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’” with DiCaprio.

“[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment,” the source said.

However, earlier this month, a separate insider exclusively told Us that “they’re only seeing each other right now.” While DiCaprio and Hadid’s dynamic is still “casual,” the source confirmed that the duo are “dating” and seeing what happens.

“Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it,” the insider told Us on Thursday, July 13.