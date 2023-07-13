Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s on-again, off-again romance is growing into a serious relationship.

“They’re only seeing each other right now,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, [but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”

Last month, a separate source called the duo’s current relationship status a “no-strings ‘situationship,’” noting, “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

DiCaprio and Hadid were first romantically linked one month after the actor and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, split in August 2022. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” another insider shared with Us in September 2022. “They’re friends but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

Hadid, for her part, called it quits for good with Zayn Malik — with whom she shares daughter Khai, 2 — in October 2021. “Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” Us learned from a source at the time. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”

Not long after DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted at the same table during a New York Fashion Week party in September 2022, Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, gave DiCaprio his stamp of approval. “He is a very nice man,” Mohamed, 74, told the Daily Mail later that month.

DiCaprio and the model’s whirlwind romance originally came to an end earlier this year.

“Gigi and Leo are no longer dating. Things just organically tapered off between them,” and insider confirmed to Us in February. “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

It didn’t take long, however, for DiCaprio and Gigi to once again be spotted at the same events — including a mutual friend’s birthday party in late February and an Oscars Weekend party in March. It was at the latter celebration a source told Us the pair were seen hanging out together all night.” While “there was no PDA” between the two,” Gigi and DiCaprio “never left each other’s side.”

Their most recent outing came after the 2023 Met Gala in May as they were seen arriving separately at an afterparty held at the New York social club Zero Bond. Earlier in the evening, Gigi sported a black custom Givenchy gown at the May 1 event, which consisted of a black corset and maxi skirt covered in see-through mesh.

She toned down her look for the afterparty by sporting a long black leather coat. DiCaprio, meanwhile, arrived wearing a black suit jacket, dress shirt, baseball cap and face mask.

For more on DiCaprio and Hadid, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.