Reunited and they look so good. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted arriving at the same 2023 Met Gala afterparty amid rumors they rekindled their romance.

The model, 28, and the Oscar winner, 48, arrived separately at the New York City social club Zero Bond on Monday, May 1, not long after Hadid hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a black custom Givenchy gown earlier that evening. The see-through look consisted of a corset and skirt attached with mesh fabric and completed with a pearl necklace and bejeweled accessories.

Hadid — who shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik — later traded in one all-black look for another, arriving at the afterparty in a long leather coat. DiCaprio, for his part, also sported the same color palette, as he was photographed wearing a black baseball cap, blazer, pants and face mask upon entering the nightclub.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in September 2022, one month after he and ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone split after four years of dating. “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

That same month, the pair were spotted hanging out at a New York Fashion Week afterparty and were seated at the same table as Venus Williams and Ben Simmons, according to an eyewitness.

Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, gave the Titanic star his stamp of approval amid news of the former couple’s budding romance. “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man,” the real estate developer, 74, told the Daily Mail in September 2022. “I liked him.”

One month into their relationship, another source told Us that Gigi and DiCaprio were “very into each other and are seeing where things go,” though they were “not serious by any means.” Their fling, however, came to an end in February, as a different insider noted that “things just organically tapered off between them.”

“Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them,” the source added.

Their Met Gala afterparty appearance marks the latest of several public reunions between the two. The Next in Fashion cohost and the Don’t Look Up star attended a mutual friend’s birthday party in February, as well spent time together at an Oscars Weekend party in Los Angeles.

“Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night,” an eyewitness told Us of their awards season outing. “There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side.”

A separate shared more details about their possible reconnection in March, telling Us that while Gigi and DiCaprio “are into each other,” Gigi is looking for more than just “a quick fling.”[She’s] torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo,” the insider added. “And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past.”

When it comes to DiCaprio’s love life, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is known for often dating younger models, such as Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn, Erin Heatherton, Anne Vyalitsyna, Gisele Bündchen and more.

Morrone, 25, previously weighed in on her and her ex’s large age gap — as she is 23 years his junior — telling the Los Angeles Times in 2019, “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”