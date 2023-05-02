They Came to Slay! Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Met Gala: Top 5 Looks 

They came, they saw, they slayed! Hollywood’s biggest names dressed to impress at the 2023 Met Gala.

While fan-favorite actors, musicians, reality stars and influencers blew Us away with fierce fashion statements at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1, in New York City, a handful stood out among the rest.

After making a list and checking it twice, Us Weekly’s Stylish named Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Amanda Seyfried and Doja Cat as this year’s best dressed stars. Their garments nailed the 2023 “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme, which paid tribute to the late designer’s iconic career.

To see their looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite garbs of the night:

5) Doja Cat

No one could have prepared Us for Doja’s ensemble. The “Say So” artist, 27, sparkled onto the iconic steps in custom Oscar de la Renta. The figure-hugging gown was covered in metallic crystals and was equipped with a feathered hem. The look was finished with a cap that was adorned with cat ears. The California native complemented the garment by transforming into a kitty with her glam. Thanks to a lot of makeup and prosthetics, Doja donned a feline-like nose and narrowed eyes. Her beat appeared to be a purrfect nod to Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette.

4) Seyfried

The Mean Girls star, 37, turned up the heat — and left little to the imagination — in custom Oscar de la Renta. She stepped out in a skin-exposing mini dress that was covered in metallic chains that draped her body. For glam, Seyfried donned a smoky eye, a red lip and had her blonde mane styled in springy curls. She finalized the look with a simple pair of gold sandal heels.

3) Lopez

The “Get Right” singer knows how to command attention. Lopez was the epitome of timeless glamour in Ralph Lauren. Her gown featured a halter neckline with an agape bodice that cascaded into a train behind her. The sexy masterpiece was completed with a baby pink satin skirt that club to Lopez’s figure. She accessorized with black ballroom gloves and a netted fascinator that was reminiscent of vintage Chanel.

2) Kardashian

Kardashian, 42, looked like a walking piece of jewelry in a corseted gown by Schiaparelli. The custom design was made with over 50,000 real pearls that were strung in dangling layers. The TV personality told Vogue that she wanted to look like she was “dripping pearls” because the gems reminded her of Lagerfeld.

1) Hathaway

Hathaway, 40, gave tweed a new meaning in Versace. The fabric, which was made famous by Chanel, was reimagined in a plunging, strapless number by Donatella Versace. Hathaway’s crisp white garment featured an opening down the bodice that flowed into a high slit. The Princess Diaries star topped the look off with metallic platform heels.