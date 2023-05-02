Handsome hunks! Hollywood’s biggest names arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in looks that stole our hearts.

The most dapper A-listers owned the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1, blessing Us with their fierce fashion sense.

A handful of fine fellas — including Bill Nighy, Bradley Cooper and Tom Ford — all kept it classy in suits. Roger Federer looked fabulous in a Chanel outfit while co-chairing the gala. He teamed the garb with a watch and pocket square. The former tennis player’s stunning smile and gorgeous fit obviously landed him on our best dressed list.

The Switzerland native, 41, last attended the Met Ball in 2017, alongside his wife Mirka Federer. He sported a Gucci suit for the soirée, with magnificent detailing on the back. The jacket featured a bedazzled king cobra snake design with lines of rhinestones radiating from the serpent’s head. Mirka, 45, for her part, looked gorgeous in a silver dress finished with a plunging neckline.

Another dapper dude was Dwyane Wade, who arrived on the red carpet with wife Gabrielle Union. The former Miami Heat player, 41, dazzled Us on the red carpet in a sharp Prada suit. The getup included a leather shirt, stylish cape and gloves. He topped it off with Tiffany & Co. chain bracelets. Union, 50, looked stellar in a red gown and coat by Prada.

One of the most talked about men’s looks of the night was Lil Nas X’s number. His skin was shining in silver sparkles. His face was covered in a pearly beaded mask, winged eyeliner and crystals glued to the “Montero” singer’s lips. To make the look even more dramatic, the “Old Town Road” singer went shirtless, rocked platform boots and topped it off with long nails.

This year, the theme of the Met Gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The exhibit will focus on Lagerfeld’s — who died in 2019 at the age of 85 — most iconic fashion throughout his career, starting in the 1950s through his final fashion line in 2019. More than 150 garments and sketches will be on display, as well as a room dedicated to the seamstresses, who made his designs come to life. Fans can explore the exhibit from May 5 through July 16, 2023.

