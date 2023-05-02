Lil Nas X left little to the imagination on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, arriving in a thong, platform booties and silver body paint, which he flaunted from head to toe at the Monday, May 1 fashion extravaganza.

The rapper, 24, enlisted the help of renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath and Dior Men to embellish his body — and little clothing — with sequins and pearls, apparently aiming to make himself nearly unrecognizable at the annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

It worked; teamed with a matching face mask, the Georgia native radiated an otherworldly aura, in part due to his crystal-studded headwear, fashioned after a feline, complete with enchanting whiskers.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker’s choice to wear the mask was an homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld and his treasured cat, Choupette. This decision was in perfect harmony with the theme of the year, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

In keeping with the theme, the artist even went the extra mile, playfully meowing at reporters, as seen in multiple videos shared on Twitter.

Adding to the grandeur of his appearance, he sported a stunning crystal-covered manicure perfected by celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson. The brand Aprés Nail created custom press-on nails that resembled elegant feline claws. It’s safe to presume that his cat-eye liner was intentional and another clever way of subtly honoring the cherished feline, Choupette, and consequently, Lagerfeld.

This isn’t the “Industry Baby” hitmaker’s first time going all out on the Met Gala red carpet. In 2021, he made his debut at the annual fundraising event in a three-in-one ensemble. He arrived in a golden Versace cape which he removed to reveal a shiny armor suit, followed by a shimmery and figure-hugging catsuit.

The same can be said for all of the red carpets he’s attended since rising to fame in 2018. Unabashedly bold fashion choices have become his signature, exemplified by his unforgettable appearances, such as the furry hoop skirt and headpiece he donned at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

There’s no doubt that Lil Nas X’s daring fashion choices, such as this year’s Met Gala ensemble, are solidifying his status as a burgeoning fashion icon. Keep scrolling to check out this year’s epic look from all angles.