Unapologetically fashionable! Lil Nas X’s style is just as over-the-top and extravagant as his songs.

The “That’s What I Want” singer — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — first emerged in Hollywood in 2019 when he dropped his hit song “Old Town Road.” Since then, he has released two albums, Montero and 7, which were both major successes. From his catchy tunes and killer fashion sense, fans can’t get enough of the Georgia native.

His red carpet looks consist of neon suits, skirts and eye-catching shirtless moments. In a September 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Nas X’s stylist, Hodo Musa, opened up about working with the rapper. “We both have inspired each other and brought the best out of each other,” she gushed. “Over the last few years, we have had so much fun trying new things and have slowly started to uncover who Lil Nas X is and how he likes to express himself.”

Together, Nas and Musa have created iconic looks on the red carpet. In a November 2021 interview with GQ Magazine, Lil Nas X adorably called Musa “the best stylist of all time.”

One of the “Industry Baby” singer’s most iconic looks was his ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala. He arrived at fashion’s biggest night looking like a royal in a golden cape that beautifully covered his whole body. The custom Versace number was then transformed for his second look of the night – a shiny armor suit. The glamorous fit had built-in abs and shoulder pieces. Finally, for his last look of the night, the “Star Walkin’” singer donned a shimmery catsuit, perfectly sculpting his body.

For glam, Lil Nas X rocked a subtle eyeliner look, gold jewelry and bedazzled teeth.

Another noteworthy look the Grammy award winner pulled off was his outfit at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Harris Reed masterpiece included an extravagant headpiece that was the talk of the night. The feathered halo matched the rest of his ensemble. He stunted a pair of sparkly trousers underneath a feathered hoop skirt. To complete the look, the “Lost in The Citadel” singer went shirtless.

The hitmaker drew inspiration from model Iman’s 2021 Met Gala look. She also donned a gold Harris Reed headpiece and shimmery catsuit underneath.

Not only does the fashion mogul look fabulous in his outfits, but he also slays the beauty game. In August 2022, Lil Nas X became an ambassador for YSL Beauty. According to the French fashion house, their collaboration is meant to show “self-expression for individuals and communities driven to change the world.”

Lil Nas X is undeniably a style icon, and we’re taking a look back at his most memorable moments on the red carpet.

Keep scrolling to see the Lil Nas X’s style evolution through the years: