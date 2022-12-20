The “That’s What I Want” singer — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — first emerged in Hollywood in 2019 when he dropped his hit song “Old Town Road.” Since then, he has released two albums, Montero and 7, which were both major successes. From his catchy tunes and killer fashion sense, fans can’t get enough of the Georgia native.
His red carpet looks consist of neon suits, skirts and eye-catching shirtless moments. In a September 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Nas X’s stylist, Hodo Musa, opened up about working with the rapper. “We both have inspired each other and brought the best out of each other,” she gushed. “Over the last few years, we have had so much fun trying new things and have slowly started to uncover who Lil Nas X is and how he likes to express himself.”
Together, Nas and Musa have created iconic looks on the red carpet. In a November 2021 interview with GQ Magazine, Lil Nas X adorably called Musa “the best stylist of all time.”
One of the “Industry Baby” singer’s most iconic looks was his ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala. He arrived at fashion’s biggest night looking like a royal in a golden cape that beautifully covered his whole body. The custom Versace number was then transformed for his second look of the night – a shiny armor suit. The glamorous fit had built-in abs and shoulder pieces. Finally, for his last look of the night, the “Star Walkin’” singer donned a shimmery catsuit, perfectly sculpting his body.
Another noteworthy look the Grammy award winner pulled off was his outfit at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Harris Reed masterpiece included an extravagant headpiece that was the talk of the night. The feathered halo matched the rest of his ensemble. He stunted a pair of sparkly trousers underneath a feathered hoop skirt. To complete the look, the “Lost in The Citadel” singer went shirtless.
The hitmaker drew inspiration from model Iman’s 2021 Met Gala look. She also donned a gold Harris Reed headpiece and shimmery catsuit underneath.
Not only does the fashion mogul look fabulous in his outfits, but he also slays the beauty game. In August 2022, Lil Nas X became an ambassador for YSL Beauty. According to the French fashion house, their collaboration is meant to show “self-expression for individuals and communities driven to change the world.”
Lil Nas X is undeniably a style icon, and we’re taking a look back at his most memorable moments on the red carpet.
Keep scrolling to see the Lil Nas X’s style evolution through the years:
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
For glam, Lil Nas X rocked a subtle eyeliner look, gold jewelry and bedazzled teeth.
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
August 2022
Lil Nas X arrived at the VMA’s in a Harris Reed ensemble.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock
June 2022
A blonde moment! The “Rodeo” singer dazzled in a black Goomheo zip-up outfit and blonde curly haired wig at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
April 2022
Whimsical in white! Lil Nas X looked super stylish in a custom Balmain suit at the Grammys. The pearl-embellished jacket was finished with a gorgeous butterfly design on his chest and arms.
Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
December 2021
The “Dead Right Now” rapper wore a cream-colored fluffy hat and suit to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
November 2021
Looking good in yellow! The “Scoop” singer wore a vibrant Gucci suit to the LACMA Art+Film Gala. The jacket was finished with feathers on the sleeves and to add a bit of bling, he wore silver jewelry.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
September 2021
Gleaming in gold! Lil Nas X served looks in a Versace suit and looked like a knight in shining armor at the Met Gala.
Credit: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
September 2021
Posh in purple! The “One of Me” singer rocked a lavender Versace pantsuit at the VMA’s. A train beautifully fell off his hip and his locks were styled in long luscious curls.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
June 2021
Gorgeous and glamorous! Lil Nas X opted for an Andrea Grossi ensemble at the BET Awards. His blue and white printed dress included a corset bodice, and he added white suspenders underneath.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
January 2020
Perfect in pink! The “Sun Goes Down” singer wore a rosy ensemble at the Grammys. The vibrant number included a cropped jacket, studded pants, harness and matching cowboy hat.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
November 2019
A vision in green! The “Dollar Sign Slime” rapper sported a custom Christopher John Rogers suit to the American Music Awards. He paired the neon number with a zebra shirt underneath.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
August 2019
Fierce and fiery! The beauty mogul slayed in a head-to-toe red look at the VMA’s. The edgy suit included a cowboy hat and boots, flashy belt and printed jacket and pants.