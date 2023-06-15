After a series of run-ins, a source exclusively tells Us that Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are enjoying their time together after rekindling their romance.

“Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now,” the insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

The supermodel, 28, and the Oscar winner, 48, were first linked in September 2022 after they were spotted hanging out at New York Fashion Week. A second source told Us at the time that DiCaprio was intrigued by Hadid’s “very cultured and educated take on life.”

After several months of dating, news broke in February that the pair had called it quits. “Gigi and Leo are no longer dating,” a third source told Us. “Things just organically tapered off between them. [The twosome] were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

Despite going their separate ways, DiCaprio and Hadid — who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik — have since been spotted together on multiple occasions at afterparties for the Oscars and the Met Gala, respectively.

“Leo and Gigi are into each other,” another source told Us in March, noting the Guest in Residence designer is seeking a relationship with “substance” but is still having “a lot of fun” with the Growing Pains alum.

Prior to her connection with DiCaprio, Hadid dated Malik, 30, on and off for five years. The Next in Fashion host and the “Pillowtalk” singer ultimately split for good in October 2021, remaining cordial coparents to their daughter.

“You have a long life alongside this person,” Hadid told the Sunday Times later in March, noting they keep the “importance of the child’s happiness at the forefront” and that she schedules any work commitments for when Khai is with the England native. “That she can be with both parents makes me very happy.”

DiCaprio, for his part, was last linked to Camila Morrone before he expressed romantic interest in Hadid. Us confirmed in August 2022 that the Titanic star and the Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 25, had split after four years together.

