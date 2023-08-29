Irina Shayk raised eyebrows when she posed for a topless photo while on vacation with ex Bradley Cooper — but Tom Brady is unbothered.

“Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Brady, 46, and Shayk, 37, first sparked romance rumors in July when Shayk was spotted in the athlete’s car after an apparent sleepover. In photos obtained by Page Six, Brady caressed Shayk’s face after picking her up at her hotel in Los Angeles.

“They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts,” an insider told Us at the time. “It’s early, but they’re both happy and just going with the flow.”

One month later, however, Shayk was spotted on vacation with Cooper, 48. In addition to sharing a since-expired topless photo via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 26, Shayk posted a photo of a shirtless Cooper laying down in a kayak while shielding his eyes from the sun.

The photos left some observers wondering where Shayk stands with Brady, but the insider says Brady is busy with other things at the moment.

Related: Irina Shayk's Dating History: From Bradley Cooper to Kanye West Irina Shayk has been in several long-term relationships in the public eye, but she believes that less is more when it comes to sharing her dating life with the world. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” the model told Glamour U.K. in February […]

“Tom has been focused on his kids and his career,” the source explains. “He still likes spending time with Irina, but things are still very new.”

Days after the car PDA made headlines, Shayk wasn’t on hand to celebrate Brady’s birthday earlier this month. “He won’t be spending his birthday with her,” a source explained to Us on August 1. “He’s out of the country and focusing on family.”

Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after more than a decade of marriage. The former couple share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Shayk, for her part, dated Cooper from 2015 to 2019. They welcomed daughter Lea De Seine, now 6, in March 2017.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: A Breakdown of Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s Connections Before Romance Tom Brady and Irina Shayk seemingly have a lot in common — even before the pair were romantically linked. Shayk was spotted leaving Brady’s home on Saturday, July 22. The same day, Brady was seen caressing Shayk’s face in photos obtained by Page Six. Neither Shayk nor Brady addressed their relationship status at the time. […]

Despite their split, Cooper and Shayk have clearly remained close, taking family vacations together with their daughter. Last year, the former couple were spotted hanging out at the Met Gala. They crossed paths again at the same event in May.

Shayk has previously said she doesn’t think “coparenting” accurately describes her dynamic with Cooper post-breakup. “I never understood the term coparenting,” she told Elle in March 2021. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”