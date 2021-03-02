In it together! Irina Shayk explained why she doesn’t think the term “coparenting” describes her and Bradley Cooper’s relationship with their 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

“I never understood the term coparenting,” the model, 35, told Elle in a Tuesday, March 2, interview. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”

The Russia native split from the actor, 46, in June 2019 after more than four years together. Shayk now rarely talks about Cooper, telling the magazine: “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

The former couple became parents in April 2016 and have maintained a “healthy” dynamic since their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

“They share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations,” the insider explained in February. “There have been no arguments about Lea’s schedule. Bradley usually is busier and has back-to-back films lined up, but he makes sure he spends a lot of time with Lea.”

The source went on to say that things were “going well” and the exes share a “primary focus” — their toddler.

“They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth,” the insider concluded. “At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”

While Shayk considers motherhood to be “one of the greatest things in the world,” Lea’s birth didn’t “change” her life.

“Sometimes [people] will be like, ‘Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told W magazine in January 2019. “I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ We live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.”

As for Cooper, fatherhood changed the Oscar nominee “in every way.” He told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2019: “It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of fear of judgment. I can just play with toys all day long … or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I’m wasting my life. I love cartoons.”