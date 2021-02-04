Healthy and happy. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are coparenting goals while raising their 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

“They share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There have been no arguments about Lea’s schedule. Bradley usually is busier and has back-to-back films lined up, but he makes sure he spends a lot of time with Lea.”

The insider adds that the pair’s coparenting is “going well,” explaining, “They are on healthy terms and are very respectful of one another, making the coparenting process much more seamless and smooth. At this point in time, they are better off as friends.”

The former couple, who split in June 2019 after four years together, share a “primary focus,” the source says. “Bradley’s focus is and has been his daughter and his mom, [Gloria Campano], whom he adores. They will always be his number ones. Irina’s focus, of course, is her daughter and then any modeling work she has going on.”

The exes welcomed their baby girl in April 2017. Two years later, Cooper, 46, told Ellen DeGeneres that fatherhood had changed him “in every way.”

The Grammy winner gushed in April 2019: “It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of fear of judgment. I can just play with toys all day long … or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I’m wasting my life. I love cartoons.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star added that he doesn’t “subscribe” to the terrible twos. “I don’t even know that that means.”

As for Shayk, 35, the Russian model told W magazine in January 2019 that becoming a mom was “one of the greatest things in the world,” but it hadn’t “changed [her] life.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said at the time: “It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world. Sometimes [people] will be like, ‘Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ We live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper