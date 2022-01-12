Gushing about his girl! While Bradley Cooper has kept his daughter, Lea De Seine, private since her arrival, the actor has shared a few sweet fatherhood anecdotes over the years.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s ex Irina Shayk has as well, saying that being a mom is “one of the greatest things in the world” in a January 2019 W interview. “I don’t think it’s changed my life,” the supermodel went on to say. “It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world.”

She added: “Sometimes [people] will be like, ‘Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ We live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model debuted her baby bump while walking the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in Paris. Four months later, she secretly gave birth, but the couple managed to keep their little one under wraps for a few weeks.

She and the Hangover star, who started dating in 2015, broke up in June 2019 after four years together. “They split but she is still staying at his house for now,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s complicated because of the baby.”

One day earlier, another insider told Us that the couple hadn’t “been getting along for awhile” and were “not in a great place.”

When it comes to coparenting, the former couple have developed an “amazing” dynamic, an insider exclusively told Us in November 2021.

“When Bradley gets breaks from filming, he enjoys being with family,” the source said at the time, noting that the exes “spend a lot of time together” and are “incredibly close” while raising their little one. “He and Irina will have dinner together and partake in fun kid-friendly activities that involve their daughter.”

The previous year, Shayk explained to British Vogue that being a single parent is “new ground” for her.

“It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider,” she explained to the magazine in January 2020. “Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.’”

Keep scrolling for a look at Cooper’s rare conversations about his daughter with Shayk.