No bad blood here! Bradley Cooper and ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk reunited for a chat inside the Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

The American Sniper actor, 48, and the supermodel, 37, were photographed talking in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City after arriving separately at the star-studded event, which benefits the museum’s Costume Institute. In a photo obtained by E! News, the Oscar nominee smiled as he chatted with his ex, who was wearing a white Yohji Yamamoto gown.

The A Star Is Born director and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model were first linked in April 2015. Nearly two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, now 6.

In June 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo called it quits after four years together. Since their breakup, the twosome have maintained an amicable relationship.

“They share a balanced schedule with their daughter, which also varies based on their work obligations,” an insider explained to Us in February 2021, adding that the pair “are on healthy terms and are very respectful” of one another. “There have been no arguments about Lea’s schedule. Bradley usually is busier and has back-to-back films lined up, but he makes sure he spends a lot of time with Lea.”

Shayk, for her part, has said that she doesn’t think “coparenting” is the right word to describe where she and her ex stand with each other. “I never understood the term coparenting,” she told Elle in March 2021. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”

Cooper and the Russia native sparked reconciliation rumors in late 2021 when Shayk attended the premiere of her ex-boyfriend’s movie Nightmare Alley. Months later, however, the Silver Linings Playbook star was linked to Huma Abedin.

An insider told Us at the time that the political staffer, 46, was fully supportive of Cooper and Shayk’s close relationship. “Bradley and Irina want to keep going on vacations as a family,” the source explained in September 2022. “And Huma respects that.”

Two months later, Shayk and Cooper made headlines for their flirty dynamic as they continued coparenting Lea. “Irina and Bradley have been getting more and more flirty with their correspondence and their time together,” a source told Us in November 2022, adding that the Hercules actress was “the one leading the charge” and wanted “Bradley back in her life.”

The insider went on to say that friends of the twosome “think they’ll get back together” at some point, noting that Cooper seemed “open” to the idea of a reunion.