Bradley Cooper, Ex Irina Shayk Have Gotten ‘More Flirty’ While Coparenting

Cozy coparents? Bradley Cooper and ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk’s friendly dynamic has some fans doing a double take following their 2019 split.

“Irina and Bradley have been getting more and more flirty with their correspondence and their time together,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The 36-year-old model is “the one leading the charge,” the insider says, noting that Shayk “wants Bradley back in her life.”

The Silver Linings Playbook actor, 47, meanwhile, “seems open to it,” the source explains, adding that Shayk’s “friends think they’ll get back together” at some point.

Cooper was first linked to the Russia native in April 2015 when they were spotted spending time together in New York. The pair went public with their relationship one month later while packing on the PDA in London.

The A Star Is Born actor continued to keep his romance with Shayk as under wraps as possible in the year that followed. In November 2016, the duo took a big step forward when the Love Advent alum revealed she was pregnant. She showed off her growing baby bump while attending the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The twosome welcomed their first child, daughter Lea De Seine, in March 2017. Cooper and Shayk, however, called it quits two years later.

The director and his ex sparked reconciliation rumors in late 2021 after Shayk attended the New York premiere of Cooper’s film Nightmare Alley. The Oscar winner, for his part, moved on romantically in mid-2022 with Us confirming in July that Cooper and Huma Abedin had been “dating for a few months” after being set up by Anna Wintour.

In August, the American Hustle actor and Shayk — who was briefly linked to Kanye West in 2021 — turned heads when they were spotted getting cozy during a trip with their 5-year-old daughter.

“Bradley and Irina want to keep going on vacations as a family,” a source exclusively told Us in September, noting that Abedin, 46, “respects” Cooper’s relationship with the Hercules actress.

The political staffer, for her part, was married to Anthony Weiner from 2010 to 2017. The exes made headlines in 2011 after Weiner, 58, was accused of sending sexual messages and photos to various women. While Abedin initially stood by her estranged husband’s side, she announced their separation in 2016 once he admitted to sexting with a 15-year-old girl. The former couple share 10-year-old son Jordan.

