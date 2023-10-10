Savannah Chrisley “could not be happier” with boyfriend Robert Shiver after going public with their romance last month.

“Everything is great,” Chrisley, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 9, while promoting Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. “I’m so thankful to just have such a great person in my life.”

The Chrisley Knows Best alum noted that while she broke the news of her relationship with Shiver on the “Viall Files” podcast in September, she is now trying to keep it more private.

“I obviously went on a podcast and spilled my guts and now I laugh and I’m like, ‘Alright, no more drinking lime before a podcast,’” she joked to Us. “I’ve learned my lesson there. But this is a relationship that I’m like, ‘I want to protect and love and even who knows where it’s going to end up,’ but even if it [didn’t end] up as The One, I am so grateful to have met [him].”

Chrisley gushed over the former NFL player, 38, calling him “such an amazing human being” who she has “learned so much” from when it comes to parenting. She added that Shiver is a good example of “showing up even when it’s hard.”

Chrisley became the guardian of her younger brother, Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10, in November 2022 after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of tax evasion and fraud. Todd, 54, began serving his 12-year prison sentence in January. Julie, 50, reported to a Florida prison that same month for her seven-year stay. (Todd and Julie previously adopted Chloe from Todd’s eldest son, Kyle Chrisley.)

Robert, meanwhile, shares three children with his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver. His ongoing divorce made headlines earlier this year after Lindsay, 36, allegedly coordinated a murder-for-hire plot against the athlete. Lindsay was arrested in August for her alleged involvement in the murder plan but is currently out on bail and awaiting trial.

“It’s just during the phases we’re both at in life right now — I feel like God knew this was exactly what we needed,” Savannah told Us of her and Robert’s strong bond.

Savannah confirmed her romance with Robert in September, telling Special Forces costar Nick Viall, “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill. It’s fine.” She also revealed that she slid into Robert’s DMs.

“He’s a normal person and I love it,” Savannah told Viall, 43, at the time, adding that things were “very, very new” between them.

Savannah’s connection with Robert is one of many things she is grateful for after competing on Special Forces this season. “The toughest part for me, [was] — everyone always laughs — I’m, like, the food,” she told Us of her experience on the reality show. “OK, I just could not [handle that]. The food was terrible and especially when you’re in such [a] high [and] very stressful situation. I’m like, ‘I need food, I need sleep, I need a shower.’ And none of those things you really got. So that was by far the toughest for me.”

Savannah, who exited the show during Monday’s season 2 episode, revealed that her time away from Grayson and Chloe made it hard to keep her head in the game.

“I just missed the kids so much. I missed my parents because I spoke to them every single day and there had not been a single weekend that had gone by without me going and visiting them,” she explained. “And I think that was the toughest part that I was like, ‘All right, I showed up, I did what I could and life is so short.’ So it was like, ‘Do I really want to spend another five days however long in this environment or am I ready to get home?’ I wanted to be with the kids, I wanted to see my parents.”

With reporting by Kat Pettibone