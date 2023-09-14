Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Savannah Chrisley’s Dating History: Inside the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Alum’s Love Life

By
Savannah Chrisleys Dating History
Savannah ChrisleyCourtesy of Savannah Chrisley/Instagram
8

Deal of the Day

amazon-mini-desktop-trash-can

Savannah Chrisley’s search for The One has included public breakups — some of which played out on Chrisley Knows Best — and under-the-radar romances.

Following her broken engagement to Nic Kerdiles in 2020, Chrisley jumped back into the dating pool. She was briefly linked to country singer Matt Snell in 2022, but it didn’t grow into a full-on relationship.

“The waters were definitely tested,” Chrisley teased about Snell during a September 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “You got to date to know where you got to land.”

The following year, Chrisley revealed she was “dating someone,” but told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast in May 2023 she wasn’t sure she wanted to publicly share details.

“People are just hateful. They’re always gonna compare to the last person you were with,” Chrisley explained. “And I’m just like, ‘You know what? Maybe I’m not quite ready to let you in on that.’”

Scroll down to see who Chrisley has been romantically linked to over the years:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories