Savannah Chrisley’s search for The One has included public breakups — some of which played out on Chrisley Knows Best — and under-the-radar romances.

Following her broken engagement to Nic Kerdiles in 2020, Chrisley jumped back into the dating pool. She was briefly linked to country singer Matt Snell in 2022, but it didn’t grow into a full-on relationship.

“The waters were definitely tested,” Chrisley teased about Snell during a September 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “You got to date to know where you got to land.”

The following year, Chrisley revealed she was “dating someone,” but told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast in May 2023 she wasn’t sure she wanted to publicly share details.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“People are just hateful. They’re always gonna compare to the last person you were with,” Chrisley explained. “And I’m just like, ‘You know what? Maybe I’m not quite ready to let you in on that.’”

Scroll down to see who Chrisley has been romantically linked to over the years: