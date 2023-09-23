Savannah Chrisley spoke out hours after ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles died in a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 23.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today … I miss you and I love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you,'” the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 26, shared via Instagram Story.

“Please send me a sign that you’re OK,” she asked. “Maybe it’ll be thru [sic] a ham and cheese crepe … or pasta with white sauce … or maybe your favorite carrot cake.”

She concluded, “We loved hard … and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

The Nashville Police Department confirmed to TMZ on Saturday, September 23, that Kerdiles died due to injuries from an early-morning motorcycle crash. Kerdiles allegedly ran through a stop sign into the side of a BMW sedan. Police transported both drivers to a local hospital, where Kerdiles was pronounced dead. He was 29.

Chrisley started dating the hockey player in November 2017. “He’s great, he’s so sweet and so supportive of what I do, and just wants what’s best for me, whether it’s traveling for work, the next opportunity,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018.

Kerdiles, who retired from the NHL in 2018, popped the question in spring 2019 after asking Savannah’s father, Todd Chrisley, for permission to propose. However, their engagement ended just one year later.

“Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” Savannah exclusively told Us in November 2020 amid their split. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

Kerdiles and Savannah reconciled in 2021, but their reunion was short-lived. They split for good later that year.

One hour before her tribute to Kerdiles, Savannah shared a gif of herself and Kerdiles sharing a kiss. “I’m still hoping you respond to my text,” she captioned the video.

At the time of his death, Kerdiles had recently returned to Nashville, where he was a realtor, after visiting family in California.

“Getting to go home this past weekend and seeing my family was something that I need more than I knew,” he shared via Instagram on September 1. “Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day. I will never again take the these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else. Love is unconditional, and it’s rare to find in this world. I’m so thankful that I have parents, siblings, nieces and nephews that love me back the way they do. I’ve already booked my next trip back home and I cannot wait to see them again soon!”