Former hockey player Nic Kerdiles has died after a fatal motorcycle accident. He was 29.

The Nashville Police Department confirmed to TMZ on Saturday, September 23 that Kerdiles died after suffering injuries from an early-morning crash. According to the outlet, Kerdiles allegedly ran through a stop sign into the side of a BMW sedan. Police transported both drivers to a local hospital, shortly before Kerdiles was pronounced dead.

Several hours earlier, Kerdiles shared a look at his late-night motorcycle ride. “Night rider,” he captioned a Friday, September 22, Instagram Story photo of himself on his Indian bike.

Kerdiles’ first pro hockey team, the Anaheim Ducks, paid tribute shortly after news broke. “We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning,” a Saturday post on their Instagram read. “An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

No further details about the accident or the other driver’s condition have been revealed.

Born in Texas, Kerdiles was drafted to the National Hockey League in 2012 as a member of the Anaheim Ducks. He was later traded to the Winnipeg Jets in 2018 and signed a one-year contract.

Amid his pro hockey career, Kerdiles started dating Savannah Chrisley. He retired from the sport less than one year before proposing in April 2019. Kerdiles and Chrisley, now 26, called off their engagement one year later.

“Nic and I, we’re on good terms,” Chrisley exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to find our way in life. … No decision is ever permanent, so you never know what can happen. We have the rest of our lives to figure things out.”

While Kerdiles and Chrisley reconciled in April 2021, their reunion was short-lived. The Chrisley Knows Best alum — who currently has custody of siblings Grayson and Chloe after parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison for fraud — is now dating former football player Robert Shiver.

Kerdiles has not publicly dated anyone since his split from Savannah, instead focusing on his real estate career in Nashville. He is survived by his parents, Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles and Michel Kerdiles, as well as his sister, Mailys Lassalas.

Nic went home to visit his family, including Lassalas and her young children, earlier this month.

“Getting to go home this past weekend and seeing my family was something that I need [sic] more than I knew,” he wrote via Instagram on September 1. “Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day. I will never again take these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else. Love is unconditional, and it’s rare to find in this world.”

Nic concluded: “I’m so thankful that I have parents, siblings, nieces and nephews that love me back the way they do.”