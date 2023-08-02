A driver has been charged for the tragic motorcycle accident that killed Treat Williams.

The Vermont State Police revealed on Tuesday, August 1, that Ryan Koss has been charged with grossly negligent operation with death resulting after the June 12 crash. According to the VSP, Koss was driving a Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Williams’ motorcycle.

“Mr. Williams suffered critical injuries in the crash and subsequently was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York,” a Tuesday news release reads. “The Medical Examiner’s Office in New York determined that Mr. Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.” He was 71.

Following the conclusion of its investigation, the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office requested that they issue the charge to Koss.

Koss, for his part, “voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released,” per the news release. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, September 25, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington, Vermont.

Williams’ rep, Barry McPherson, confirmed the Everwood star’s death on June 12, telling Us Weekly in a statement, “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off.”

He continued: “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.

Following his passing, Williams’ family and friends honored his memory with an intimate funeral on June 19. The service was held in Vermont, which is where Williams and his wife, Pam Van Sant, resided. The couple, who were married for 35 years, shared son Gill Williams, 31, and daughter Elinor “Ellie” Williams, 25.

While Williams had an illustrious film career before his death, he was most well known for his portrayal of Dr. Andy Brown on The WB’s Everwood from 2002 to 2006, a performance that earned him a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. He later starred as Mick O’Brien on Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores, a family drama based on the novel by Sherryl Woods of the same name. He remained on the show until its sixth and final season.

“I just feel like Treat was a man who just really loved life and lived life to the fullest,” Williams’ Chesapeake Shores costar Stephen Huszar exclusively told Us last month. “And he was doing something he loved when he went out. We all just keep him very close to our hearts. It’s actually brought us back together.”

Hallmark also paid tribute to Williams, who also starred in several of the network’s projects over the years including 2020’s The Christmas House and its subsequent sequel.

We are heartbroken over the passing of beloved Treat Williams, star of Chesapeake Shores, The Christmas House and so much more,” the network wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will forever cherish him in our hearts, and extend our condolences to Treat’s family, friends, and loved ones.”