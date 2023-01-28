Working his way up! Stephen Huszar made his Hallmark Channel debut as a minor character in 2011’s Time After Time — but he is now a leading man.

In 2017, the rom-com star appeared in his first holiday film for the network with Magical Christmas Ornaments. One year later, he came back for his second festive movie, Return to Christmas Creek, which marked his first leading role for the channel.

“Taking a deep breath makes me feel grateful. I also love hearing the voice of my friends and family, a lot,” Huszar said about the holiday seasons during a November 2018 “Candy Cane Questions” session for the network. “What also makes me feel grateful is being in nature and just taking in the majestic creation that earth is. It just really makes me grateful to be alive and have this opportunity to live on this earth.”

The actor continued to find success with Hallmark Media when he appeared in the first Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Aurora Teagarden film, A Bone to Pick, in 2015. Four years later, Huszar landed his own mystery franchise, A Ruby Herring Mystery, alongside Taylor Cole.

“Taylor’s an incredible human being. We’ve hit it off immediately. We laughed probably for five minutes so I knew this was going to be a good ride,” he said during a January 2019 interview promoting the first film, Silent Witness. “She’s just full of life. Very giving. It almost feels like we have this camaraderie, like, we’ve known each other for a while. So that’s a really good thing.”

In January 2023, Hallmark released five new romances, the last of which stars Huszar as Chris, the director of Mountain Rescue, in Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.

In the movie, an avalanche forecaster named Hannah (Ashley Newbrough) faces pushback from Chris when she brings her new technology to Glacier National Park. Chris is used to using his intuition to predict any avalanche risks, while Hannah is more technical.

“I’ve never met anyone like him,” Hannah admitted in a January 2023 teaser for the film, hinting at a possible romance between the two rival thinkers.

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance airs on Hallmark Channel Saturday, January 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Huszar: