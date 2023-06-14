Remembering a friend. Celebrities paid tribute to Treat Williams after the actor’s shocking death in a motorcycle accident.

“This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was — both as an actor and a person,” Matt Bomer began in an Instagram post shared on Monday, June 12. “He taught me in the most beautiful way — through patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me — even years after we worked together.”

The American Horror Story alum, 45, starred alongside Williams on White Collar, which aired on USA Network from 2009 to 2014. The late Everwood veteran played the father of Bomer’s character, Neal Caffrey, in season 4.

Emily VanCamp, who appeared on Everwood with Williams for the entire four-season run, also took to Instagram to honor her former costar. “The many times we worked together — always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” the Revenge alum, 37, wrote on Monday alongside a throwback photo of Williams.

Williams’ family confirmed that he died on Monday at age 71 after he was involved in a motorcycle crash. “It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont, after a fatal motorcycle accident,” they said in a statement. “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.”

Vermont State Police said that Williams was critically injured around 5 p.m. ET when an SUV turned in front of him, which ended in a collision that threw him from his motorcycle. After the incident, he was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was not issued a citation, but police noted that an investigation is still ongoing.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, son Gill, 31, and daughter Elinor, 25.

In their statement, the actor’s family said they are “beyond devastated” by his death. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” they continued. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”

