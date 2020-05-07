Returning to his roots? White Collar fans may be in for a treat as series creator Jeff Eastin teased the possibility of a revival — and Matt Bomer may be down for the ride!

“Had a great convo with @MattBomer,” Eastin, 53, tweeted on Wednesday, May 6. “We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back.”

The television producer added, “So, as Mozzie [played by Willie Garson] might say, ‘To quote Steve Harvey, ‘The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.’ It’s time to hustle.”

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Magic Mike actor cryptically responded to Eastin’s tweet with two emojis: a face with a monocle and fingers crossed.

White Collar ran for six seasons on the USA Network from 2009 to 2014. Bomer starred as white-collar criminal Neal Caffrey, who ultimately forged an agreement with the FBI to help use his knowledge to catch similar offenders.

Earlier this year, Bomer spoke to TVLine about the possibility of revisiting the acclaimed series. “I have to tell you, hardly a day goes by where I’m not stopped by somebody who tells me how much the show meant to them and how much they enjoyed it or that they watched it with their family or there’s a certain family member they connected with over that show, which means the world to me,” he told the publication in February.

“It was such an incredible creative experience, and I’m still in touch with mostly every single member of the cast. We try to get together once a year, and I think we’d all love to continue that story in some way,” the Normal Heart actor continued. “Sometimes, people get mad at me in public and say, ‘Why’d you…?!’ and they think that I have some kind of creative control over the whole situation, which I just don’t.”

Bomer noted that “there are so many powers that be that would need to align” to bring back White Collar, but he believes that everyone previously involved would “all be there in a heartbeat.”

Last July, Eastin responded to a fan’s Twitter inquiry about the possibility of a revival. The Graceland creator shared a photo of his catchup with series alum Tim DeKay, writing: “Randomly ran into @TimDeKay on the 4th and we talked about it. There’s definitely a chance.”