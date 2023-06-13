Prior to Treat Williams’ death, he spent over three decades married to his wife, Pam Van Sant.

Williams had been romantically linked with stars such as Dana Delany and Laura Dern before meeting Van Sant, 68, while she was waitressing in New York. The couple tied the knot in 1988 and welcomed their son Gill, 31, and daughter Ellie, 24, in December 1992 and September 1998, respectively.

While the duo kept their personal lives relatively out of the spotlight over the years, Williams opened up about his and Van Sant’s life living in Vermont has affected which projects he chose to take on. “At this point in my life if I’m going to go leave the house in Vermont, which I absolutely adore, it really has to be, ‘Oh, boy, I can’t wait to get on the airplane to do this with these guys,’” the Chesapeake Shores actor told Parade in August 2018.

Much like the Everwood alum, Van Sant herself is an actress and producer best known for the long-running PBS docuseries American Masters. Being “passionate” about his career is something Williams said was the best advice he’s ever received. “I think it’s a great way to pursue anything in life that you love. Be passionate about it, commit yourself to it, and the rest will come,” the Golden Globe nominee told Parade. “I don’t know how sage that is, but that’s the best I got today.”

In recent years, Van Sant began popping up on her late husband’s Instagram feed, along with their two dogs, Woody and Nash. “Happy Birthday Pammie @pamelaberyl11,” Williams captioned a pic of his longtime love in February 2023. “You look beautiful and even though you are in LA we are with you. Thank you for marrying me ❤️❤️.”

The Hair star also shared a snap of Van Sant and their pup, Woody, enjoying a night out in May 2023. “Dinner last night [in] NYC. Woody couldn’t wait for his appetizer,” he captioned a pic of his wife and their dog placing his paws on the table.

The post marked Van Sant’s last appearance on Williams’ Instagram before he died in a motorcycle accident on June 12, 2023. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” the Deep Rising star’s rep of 15 years, Barry McPherson, said in a statement at the time. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

McPhearson continued: “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

While Van Sant and the couple’s children did not comment on his death at the time. Several of Williams’ celebrity costars and friends took to social media to offer their condolences. “💔The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” the actor’s former Everwood costar Emily VanCamp captioned a throwback photo of Williams. “Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨.”

Matt Bomer paid tribute to his White Collar onscreen father via an Instagram post of his own, writing, “You were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace my friend.”

