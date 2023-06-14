‘Everwood’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

There’s no place like Everwood. The beloved WB TV show ran for four seasons and launched the careers of some major stars.

The series focused on a recently widowed New York City doctor, Andy Brown (Treat Williams), as he moved his kids — teen piano prodigy Ephram (Gregory Smith) and elementary schooler Delia (Vivien Cardone) — to Everwood, Colorado, giving the tiny mountain town a second doctor’s office.

Among the stars who shot to stardom on the show, which aired between 2002 and 2006, was Chris Pratt. Long before starring in Parks and Recreation and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, he played lovable jock Bright Abbott.

“I taught Chris how to play tennis and golf while we were there, we hung out quite a bit, and I told him he was going to be a star,” the late John Beasley, who narrated the series as Irv Harper, said during a 2017 Television Critics’ Association reunion. “You know, he’s a good-looking white boy. I had no idea he was going to be ‘Chris Pratt.’ But he’s just a great guy and deserve everything he gets.”

Pratt isn’t the only Everwood alum in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bright’s sister Amy, who was Ephram’s true love, was played by Emily VanCamp. The actress now portrays Sharon Carter in the Captain America films.

The Revenge alum was among the cast who paid tribute to Williams following his sudden death in June 2023. He died at age 71 in a motorcycle accident.

“Beyond heartbreaking to hear of this 💔,” VanCamp wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Love you Treat and all my love to his family in this difficult time.”

She added in a second tribute: “The many times we worked together – always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨.”

Other former Everwood stars were quick to pay their respects to their beloved leading man, including Smith and Cardone.

“This news is devastating,” Smith said in a statement at the time. “Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I’m sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed.”

Cardone, who started working on Everwood at age 9, shared her tribute via Instagram. “My heart is shattered. You were my second father, both on and off screen,” she wrote. “In a strange new place, surrounded by unfamiliar people, you were the first person who made Utah and Everwood feel like home. You said that John [Beasley] was the soul of our little show. You were its beating heart, the one who brought us all together, who made us feel like a family. Thank you for always being there for me, for keeping our relationship strong all of these years after our time on Everwood had passed. Thank you for treating me, my siblings, and my mother like we were your own flesh and blood. Thank you for being a shining example of dedication, commitment, and humility in the world of Hollywood. Thank you for making those years on Everwood the most magical and cherished memories of my childhood. You will always be my TV Papa. I love you so much. ❤️.”

In his own Instagram post, Pratt added: “It’s an incredibly sad season for the cast and crew of Everwood. We’re still reeling from the loss of John Beasley and yesterday we lost Treat Williams as well. Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously. I learned a great deal from working with each of them. The Beasley family and Williams family will be in my family’s prayers. May we see you again gentlemen. God bless you.”

Scroll down to see where the cast of Everwood is now.