Congratulations are in order! Everwood star Gregory Smith married Taylor McKay on Saturday, August 18, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 35-year-old actor shared the happy news of their nuptials in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, August 20. He captioned a picture of himself and his wife walking hand-in-hand: “8.18.18, my beautiful bride, my darling @taylorjmckay.” The two tied the knot in a gorgeous outdoor wedding in Park City Utah,

McKay also shared her excitement on social media. The model posted a series of stunning photos from their big day alongside a similar caption as her husband’s on Sunday, August 19. She then added four pictures of herself with her long veil blowing in the wind. She wrote: “Best day of my life!”

The blushing bride later documented an intimate moment between the two with the simple caption, “Cloud 9.” The model stunned in a form-fitting white gown while Smith looked dapper in a navy blue tuxedo.

Leading up to their “I do’s,” McKay couldn’t contain her happiness on Instagram. She wrote on Friday, August 17: “Heart is bursting and it’s just the Rehearsal @gregorythesmith. 📷 @blisskatherine”

The newlyweds announced their engagement in August 2017. “Thank you @taylorjmckay for agreeing to spend our lives together,” Smith wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple kissing. “You make me so happy. I love you.”

McKay also gushed over the engagement at the time. “On Friday night this man made me speechless…LOVE of my LIFE!?????❤️?? @gregorythesmith,” she wrote alongside photos showing off her stunning diamond ring.

