Pam Van Sant honored the late Treat Williams on what would have been their 35th wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary honey! 35 years,” the producer, 68, captioned a photo from their 1988 wedding day via Williams’ Instagram Story on Sunday, June 25.

Van Sant showed snapshots of her and the late Everwood star celebrating the holidays and their first wedding anniversary, which they enjoyed “on location in Bali,” the producer wrote.

The anniversary came just two weeks after Williams’ unexpected death. He died after a motorcycle accident on June 12 at age 71.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” the actor’s rep, Barry McPherson, told Us Weekly in a statement on June 12. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

McPherson continued: “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

The Hair star is survived by his and Van Sant’s two children: son Gill Williams, 31, and daughter Elinor “Ellie” Williams, 25.

“This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered,” Ellie wrote via her Instagram Story several hours after Treat’s death made headlines, sharing a throwback photo of her father. “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

Treat was laid to rest at a private memorial service on Monday, June 19, in Vermont, which was where he lived. Vermont had long been his favorite place to spend time.

The Chesapeake Shores alum started traveling to the Green Mountain State during family vacations when he was growing up, and he bought his home there with Van Sant at the beginning of their marriage.

“I bought the house that we’re in 35 years ago. I’ve always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer,” Treat gushed to Vermont magazine in 2021. “There was something incredibly special about it to me, and the people here are incredibly honest, real, and good-humored. There’s also always something new to discover somewhere on a dirt road that you’ve never traveled on before.”

The actor added at the time: “I think very few people are lucky as I am to say, ‘I love where I live.’ I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else. I have everything I want and need in Vermont. I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve never seen a place as beautiful as Vermont.”