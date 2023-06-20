Treat Williams’ family and friends honored the late actor’s memory during an intimate funeral on Monday, June 19, Us Weekly confirms.

The service was held in Vermont, which is where the Everwood alum and his wife, Pam Van Sant, resided. The couple, who were married for 35 years, shared son Gill Williams, 31, and daughter Elinor “Ellie” Williams, 25.

Us Weekly confirmed one week earlier that Treat — who was also known for his work on Hallmark Channel and as the star of 1969’s Hair — had died after his involvement in a fatal motorcycle accident. He was 71.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” the actor’s rep, Barry McPherson, told Us in a statement on June 13. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

McPherson continued: “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Treat’s daughter, for her part, paid tribute to her dad in an emotional post following his death.

“This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered,” Ellie wrote via her Instagram Story several hours after her dad’s passing, sharing a throwback photo of the Hair star and a second snap of a jacket with his name embroidered on it. “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak.”

“At this point in my life if I’m going to go leave the house in Vermont, which I absolutely adore, it really has to be, ‘Oh, boy, I can’t wait to get on the airplane to do this with these guys,’ he previously told Parade in August 2018.

Treat had first started visiting the New England state when he was growing up and his love for the countryside only continued to develop through the years.

“I bought the house that we’re in 35 years ago. I’ve always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer,” the actor told Vermont magazine in 2021. “There was something incredibly special about it to me, and the people here are incredibly honest, real, and good-humored. There’s also always something new to discover somewhere on a dirt road that you’ve never traveled on before.”

He added at the time: “I think very few people are lucky as I am to say, ‘I love where I live.’ I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else. I have everything I want and need in Vermont. I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve never seen a place as beautiful as Vermont.”