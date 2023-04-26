An unlikely reality TV crossover. Savannah Chrisley and Colton Underwood got candid about going on a date four years before the former Bachelor came out as gay.

“When we met the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it,” the 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum began on an episode of her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast titled “My Gay Ex-Lover.”

She continued: “It was the ACM Awards. … It was after Luke Kennard and I broke up. I was like, ‘All right, screw this.’ You know how it goes. You go through a breakup.”

Underwood, 31, who was linked to Aly Raisman earlier that year, felt the same way. “I was coming off of a breakup [too] and I was just like, ‘Oh, why not. Let’s go see,’” he said.

The twosome agreed that there was “no connection” for “obvious reasons,” with Underwood adding: “When I say, ‘It’s not you, it’s me,’ I truly mean that. And obviously, I’ve proven that at this point.”

He went on to recall a chat with Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley.

“I remember riding to the carpet with your dad and he leans over and he goes, ‘Son, my daughter is not ready for a man like you,’” Underwood said. “And I was like, ‘Todd, I’m not ready for your daughter either.’ I didn’t say that, but I just remember him saying that to me.”

Savannah then admitted that she spent time with another guy after the awards show. “I remember looking at [my friend] Emily, and I was like, ‘He’s totally gay,’” she recalled. “She was like, ‘No, he’s not, Savannah.’”

Underwood went on to appear on season 14 of The Bachelorette and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before starring as the season 23 Bachelor. During his stint as the lead, which aired in 2019, the former football player met Cassie Randolph and they dated for more than one year. In April 2021, Underwood came out during an interview on Good Morning America.

“I think I sent [Emily] the link or something and I was like, ‘Told you so!’” Savannah said of seeing Underwood on GMA.

Less than one year later, Underwood got engaged to Jordan C. Brown.

“There’s no true timeline,” the Coming Out Colton star told Us Weekly in March 2022. “Life happens. Who knows, maybe I’ll wake up tomorrow and want to start the process. But as of right now, we’re sort of enjoying this moment and taking it as it comes.”

He added: “We knew very early on that we were meant to be for each other. My only thing was, ‘I want to be surprised when you ask me.’ So he did a great job.”