Quite the journey. Before Colton Underwood entered Bachelor Nation, he stepped into the limelight with his first relationship. In 2016, he made multiple public appearances with Olympian Aly Raisman.

The pair were set up by a friend and he fell fast, as chronicled in his 2020 memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

“Aly was easy to talk to. She was open, funny, bright, honest, and inquisitive. She laughed easily and had a smile that I would’ve been happy to simply gaze at for the rest of the night, no further conversation necessary,” the Indiana native wrote, opening up about the romance publicly for the first time. “It was very late when I dropped her back at her hotel, and when I said I’d had a great time, I meant it. Later that night, Aly texted me a thank-you. Neither of us had expected to get on as well as we did. For a first date, it couldn’t have gone better.”

Two weeks after she told him she loved him, she ended the relationship over FaceTime.

“I pulled over to the side of the road, stunned and unable to comprehend this was happening,” the athlete shared in his memoir. “Aly said she felt overwhelmed, confused, and in need of a break. Afterward, I sat in my car and cried. I was numb for days.”

The relationship with the gymnast was the first of Underwood’s many public relationships. The former NFL player joined Bachelor Nation in 2018, first appearing on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette.

However, he had already been in contact with someone else from Bachelor Nation, spending time in Los Angeles with Tia Booth before vying for Kufrin’s heart on season 14. After leaving The Bachelorette solo and making a brief appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, Underwood became the Bachelor in 2018 and found love once again with Cassie Randolph.

The pair split in May 2020. Nearly one year later, the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation founder came out as gay during an interview on Good Morning America.

