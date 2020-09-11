Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph has filed for a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood three months after their split, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Online court records show that the graduate student, 25, submitted the paperwork in Los Angeles on Friday, September 11. She cited Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for the request.

Underwood, 28, and Randolph met during season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. They chose not to get engaged at the end of the process.

The exes announced their split in May. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others [sic] lives,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others [sic] back. Always.”

An insider exclusively told Us in May that the breakup “was coming for a while.”

Things turned messy in July after Randolph appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! “When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends,” Underwood explained on Instagram. “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

The Young Once alum then accused the former football player of intending “to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter” of his book, The First Time. “I would also like to ask that you don’t cloud our great, 1 1/2 year relationship with a messy breakup,” she urged. His rep denied her allegations in a statement to Us at the time.

In August, Underwood claimed the pair were on good terms. “I have nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie right now. I love the girl and miss the girl dearly,” he said on the “Reality Steve” podcast. “She’s amazing.”

Later that month, they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Her family also stopped following the former athlete.