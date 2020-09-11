Cassie Randolph Alleges Ex Colton Underwood Harassed Her Tracked Her Car

New details of Cassie Randolph’s decision to file a restraining order against Colton Underwood are starting to emerge.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, the 25-year-old graduate student has accused Underwood, 28, of harassing her via text message following their split. In some of the alleged texts, Underwood reportedly accused his ex of seeing her ex-boyfriend. Randolph also claimed that the former Bachelor placed a tracking device on the bottom of her car and alleged he has shown up uninvited to her apartment and parent’s home in Huntington Beach on “obsessive walks” in the middle of the night.

While Randolph and Underwood went public with their split in May, she claims they called it quits in mid-April in the docs, per TMZ. She also alleged that Underwood sent her anonymous text messages and pretended to have a stalker of his own.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, September 11, that Randolph filed the paperwork in Los Angeles, citing Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for her request.

Underwood and Randolph, who met on season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split on May 29, vowing to stay “friends” after nearly two years together.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

Less than two months later, Underwood threw shade at Randolph for her decision to do an interview with Chris Harrison about their split. While she played coy about the reason behind their decision to call it quits, Underwood reiterated their plans not to discuss the breakup at all. As a result, Randolph revealed his plans to write an additional chapter of his memoir, The First Time.

In August, Underwood seemingly cleared the air, telling Reality Steve that Randolph approved the content of his new chapter, which will be released in January.

“I wrote the chapter and she saw it and was OK with it and we made changes. I say we. I know it’s my book but like, there was more than just the breakup that was going to go into the book, the extra chapter,” he said at the time. “The chapter is part our breakup and part me having COVID. We go into the details that we’re comfortable sharing in that chapter and we both went over it together. … Honestly, I think her being a part of it made it even better.”

Later that month, Randolph and Underwood unfollowed each other on Instagram.