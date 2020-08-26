Turning the page? Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph unfollowed each other on Instagram three months after announcing their breakup.

As of Tuesday, August 25, the former Bachelor stars are no longer social media friends. The California native, 25, and her sister, Michelle Randolph, along with Michelle’s boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, have recently stopped following the former athlete’s Instagram page.

Underwood, 28, in turn doesn’t have his ex and her sister under his “following” tab. He does, however, still follow Sulkin, 28, who he was spotted hanging out with as recently as two weeks ago, according to the Bachelor Tea Daily Instagram fan page.

The former couple, who met during season 23 of the ABC dating series in the fall of 2018, announced their split in May shortly after Underwood stayed with Cassie and her family in California while he was recovering from coronavirus.

Their separation became messy in July when Cassie briefly discussed their breakup on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever. After her virtual appearance on the show, the former football player seemingly called out his ex via Instagram, claiming that the two “agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends.”

The speech therapist assistant then accused the First Time author of trying to monetize their breakup by adding an additional chapter about their relationship’s end to his memoir. A rep for Underwood denied the claims.

Underwood cleared the air about the drama between the two while appearing on the August 13 episode of the “Reality Steve” podcast.

“I have nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie right now,” he said. “I love the girl and miss the girl dearly.”

He further explained that his Instagram post was directed at the franchise, for not airing all of Cassie’s interview.

“Cass stayed extremely professional and extremely quiet about our breakup, which I was so happy and thankful for,” Underwood said. “What bugged me was the fact that that show took advantage of her.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who told Us Weekly in August that he’s currently single, also revealed that he did write a new chapter to his book. He noted during the podcast that Cassie saw it before it was added to the new paperback version, which will be available in January 2021.

“The chapter is part our breakup and part me having COVID,” he said. “We go into the details that we’re comfortable sharing in that chapter and we both went over it together. … Honestly, I think her being a part of it made it even better.”