Dean Unglert: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Can Both ‘Do Better’

Weighing in! Dean Unglert‘s girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, is close friends with Cassie Randolph so he knows a few things about Randolph’s recent split from Colton Underwood.

“I try to stay out of that with Caelynn. There’s one line in The Office where I think Jim and Pam started dating and Dwight says, ‘I think they both can do better.’ I think that kind of applies to Cassie and Colton,” Unglert, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 17, while promoting his and Jared Haibon’s live virtual “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast. “I obviously want the best for them and I don’t know exactly what’s going on.”

Randolph, 25, and Underwood, 28, met during his season of The Bachelor and dated for nearly two years before calling it quits in May. However, they’re now in a good place.

“I have nothing but good things and love and well-wishes and friendship with Cassie right now. I love the girl and miss the girl dearly,” the former Bachelor said on the “Reality Steve” podcast on Thursday, August 13. “She’s amazing.”

The First Time author also shared that he’s “happily single” right now. “My next relationship I’m already in and that’s with myself,” he said during a Chat4Good panel on August 11. “I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving. It sounds so crazy [and] so weird.”

Unglert, for his part, has been dating Miller-Keyes, 25, ever since the pair met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Although they’re not engaged yet, they do wear rings to show their commitment to one another. If they did want to get married, it would “be more of a party,” he told Us.

“I would just invite a bunch of my friends over and we’d get really drunk. We’d all tell a bunch of great stories and laugh and cry and that would be the day,” he said. “It’s something that wouldn’t necessarily be as traditional — basically just a celebration of friendship and love and all these things with a bunch of our friends and family around. Really, that’s all we’ve really ever asked for.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi