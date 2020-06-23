Months after Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes first sparked marriage speculation, the Bachelor in Paradise couple finally revealed why they started sporting jewelry on their respective ring fingers.

“Here’s the thing, in my opinion, I don’t need to title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person, and so the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that,” Unglert, 29, told Chris Harrison during an interview with Miller-Keyes, 25, on the Monday, June 22, episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever!. “I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months.”

Unglert, who described their relationship as a “domestic partnership,” added that the twosome is committed to each other.

“It’s our way of telling the world or the people that we’re around that we’re committed to each other,” he told Harrison. “I think it’s one of those comforting thing where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like, ‘OK, yes, they know that I’m committed to them and vice versa.”

Miller-Keyes agreed. “He started wearing a hair tie around his ring finger, just to fight women off. … And I liked the idea,” she explained. “And then we just talked about getting rings. It’s just nice to know that we’re in a strong, committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as Dean likes to say.”

Fans watched Unglert and Miller-Keyes fall in love on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. While he originally broke up with the former pageant queen and quit the show, the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast host later returned to Mexico and the duo left the beach together.

On Monday, Unglert told Harrison that if the duo ever does decide to tie the knot, the host is at the top of their list to officiate.

“I just want to know, can I count Dean and Caelynn on my list of success stories? So I’m putting this as a W,” Harrison replied.

Unglert quipped back, “As you should! I mean, listen, we’re unwavering, we’re in this for the long haul. There’s no going back.”

Bachelor Nation has been speculating about Unglert and Miller-Keye’s status since February. The couple’s close friends Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon previously told Us Weekly that the twosome seemingly had a commitment ceremony, but played coy about the details.

“Dean had the reputation of being the F boy and not wanting to be in a committed relationship. And maybe some of that was a little bit true, which Dean has expressed many, many times,” Haibon said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in April. “He cares about Caelynn so much. And I think the ring is symbolic … Saying, ‘Hey, you know, I know I have a past, but I’m here for you. I want to be with you. And that’s why I’m wearing the ring because I want to show you that I only want to be with you.'”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.