Bare-faced beauty! Caelynn Miller-Keyes feels confident going makeup-free because of her boyfriend Dean Unglert, she revealed exclusively to Us Weekly on Friday, October 11.

Unglert, 28, is traveling the world in his van and since leaving Bachelor in Paradise, Miller-Keyes, 24, has joined him for the ride. Earlier this month, the couple embarked on a journey to Hawaii where Miller-Keyes told Us she learned to embrace going natural.

“My wonderful boyfriend has made me kind of embrace the natural side of me and made me kind of accept myself without makeup on which I, being in pageants and like loading makeup on for years, almost a decade, and going to, like, completely natural has been an adjustment, but it’s been great to explore that too,” the former Miss North Carolina USA, 24, told Us.

Miller-Keyes reconnected with her glam side while working on her Boohoo.com x Caelynn Edit collaboration, which includes dressier pieces.

“Yeah, it’s been a while since I’ve kind of embraced that side of me because now I’m like, no more makeup and not really dressing up as much as I used to be in my pageant days. So, it was fun to kind of go back to that,” the TV personality said.

Unglert opened up to Us in September about how his romance with Miller-Keyes is “monumentally different” than his past relationships.

“She’s very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she’s able to be herself and that’s how we create synergy and build around each other,” he said at the time. “For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I’m able to say what I want, do what I want and allow my partner to build with me while I’m doing that.”

Miller-Keyes told Us that Unglert’s comments were “very sweet” and admits their relationship also feels different for her too.

“No relationship can ever compare to the relationship we’re in,” the influencer said. “He brings out this different side of me and he makes me more adventurous, and I just embrace different sides of me that I never had before.”

The pair had a rocky start on Paradise when Unglert broke up with Miller-Keyes because he couldn’t see their relationship lasting outside of the show. Afterwards, she began dating season 15 Bachelorette contestant Connor Saeli, however, they also split. Unglert decided to give their relationship another chance and offered to drive Miller-Keyes back to Los Angeles in his van.

She hasn’t parted with the van, or Unglert, since the show ended and documents their travels on her Instagram.

“Lots of ramen, very few showers, and a whole lot of happiness 🚐,” she captioned a slideshow of photos of her and Unglert in his van on September 10.

Miller-Keyes’ Boohoo.com x Caelynn ‘Edit’ launched on Friday and is available at www.boohoo.com.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!