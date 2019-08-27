



Dean Unglert expressed hesitation about committing to Caelynn Miller-Keyes during the Monday, August 26, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi Burnett and Wells Adams warned Caelynn of Dean’s less-than-stellar dating reputation and urged her to see where they stood. Caelynn believed things were different with them and said that she wanted something serious. But when she shared her concerns with Dean, he told her she would be “miserable” as his girlfriend because he did not see himself settling down. He suspected their romance would be over once they wrapped filming and left Mexico.

As Caelynn cried over the revelation and wondered if she should call it quits, she also refused a hug from Blake Horstmann when he tried to comfort her. Caelynn thought things with Dean were turning around after he made a big spectacle for her birthday, but he ominously pulled her aside after the rose ceremony.

In an unexpected turn of events, John Paul Jones became a hot item in Paradise overnight. He was smitten with Tayshia Adams, but she told him to go on dates with other women because secretly she had feelings for Derek Peth. JPJ had a fun time with Tahzjuan Hawkins — who could not stop mentioning how overheated she was — upon her arrival (he almost vomited … again … when he ate the date food). They even kissed while swimming in a river, though he only went on the date to please Tayshia.

Haley Ferguson then asked him out, which brought out a jealous streak in Tahzjuan. While back at the beach, Tahzjuan nearly passed out due to dehydration, but it was nothing that a little guacamole couldn’t fix. She later spiraled, lamenting the fact that she’s never had a chance to be in love. Haley and John Paul, for their part, wasted no time getting close, with him slathering sunscreen all over her bottom as they made out.

Tahzjuan went on the attack when they returned from their date and called Haley a pigeon before breaking down in tears. John Paul made a toast to being emotionally exhausted, while Tayshia decided she was ready to explore a relationship with Derek and ditch the JPJ drama.

At the cocktail party, John Paul figured out he still wanted to be with Tayshia, but she was busy kissing Derek, who wanted to see where things went with them.

Blake, meanwhile, told Caitlin Clemmens he was 100 percent sure his rose was going to her. Kristina Schulman then swooped in to convince him not to lead on Caitlin and remind him of the friendship rose she gave him the week before. Blake returned to Caitlin to share his sudden trepidation.

In other Bachelor Nation news, Nicole Lopez-Alvar admitted she was falling in love with Clay Harbor after the couple spent an “intimate” night together. Kristian Haggerty also felt threatened by John Paul once she saw Demi playfully wrestling with him, and Chris Bukowski was conflicted about Katie Morton and Jen Saviano.

During the rose ceremony, Tahzjuan, Caitlin and Jen were sent home as Blake settled on a show of friendship for Kristina, and Chris invested in Katie.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

