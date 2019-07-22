Mum’s the word! Caelynn Miller-Keyes still isn’t confirming the rumors that she’s in a relationship with Bachelor in Paradise costar Dean Unglert, but she is opening up about her experience competing during the ABC dating show’s sixth season.

“Paradise was great,” Miller-Keyes, 24, said on the Saturday, July 20, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “It was horrible and great at the same time. And whether or not I’m in a relationship or not, you will just have to wait and stay tuned and watch on August 5.”

Unglert, 26, also sidestepped the rumors as he cohosted the Tuesday, July 16, episode of the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast. “I’m not saying whether I am in a relationship now or I’m not, but I went on the show with zero intention to leave the show in a relationship,” he said.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert aroused dating suspicions on social media last week when they both posted Instagram updates from Spain. A source later told Us Weekly the duo are “together but are taking it slow.”

On the “Almost Famous” podcast, Miller-Keyes explained her decision to join Bachelor in Paradise after getting a “rougher edit” — in the words of podcast cohost Ashley Iaconetti — while competing for Colton Underwood’s affections on The Bachelor season 23.

“I think that had a lot to do with it,” the Miss North Carolina USA 2018 told Iaconetti, 31. “So, one of the reasons: I’m the only single person in my friend group. So I was like, if I go on Paradise, hopefully, I’ll walk away with someone. But then, I was also like, I wasn’t myself on my season. … I had a good time, but the way — I won’t even blame it on editing — the way I was wasn’t myself. So I was like, if I go to Paradise and I’m just completely myself, people can hate me but hate me for actually knowing me, and I would feel a lot better about that.”

She and BiP costar Annaliese Puccini, another guest of the podcast, also told viewers what to expect from Bachelor in Paradise season 6. “It’s drama-filled,” Miller-Keyes said. “There’s lots of tears, very minimal laughter. [Laughs] No smiles!”

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 will premiere on ABC Monday, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

