Caelynn Miller-Keyes Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Was ‘Horrible and Great’ Amid Dean Unglert Rumors

Mum’s the word! Caelynn Miller-Keyes still isn’t confirming the rumors that she’s in a relationship with Bachelor in Paradise costar Dean Unglert, but she is opening up about her experience competing during the ABC dating show’s sixth season.

Paradise was great,” Miller-Keyes, 24, said on the Saturday, July 20, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “It was horrible and great at the same time. And whether or not I’m in a relationship or not, you will just have to wait and stay tuned and watch on August 5.”

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Craig Sjodin via Getty Images; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Unglert, 26, also sidestepped the rumors as he cohosted the Tuesday, July 16, episode of the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast. “I’m not saying whether I am in a relationship now or I’m not, but I went on the show with zero intention to leave the show in a relationship,” he said.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert aroused dating suspicions on social media last week when they both posted Instagram updates from Spain. A source later told Us Weekly the duo are “together but are taking it slow.”

On the “Almost Famous” podcast, Miller-Keyes explained her decision to join Bachelor in Paradise after getting a “rougher edit” — in the words of podcast cohost Ashley Iaconetti — while competing for Colton Underwood’s affections on The Bachelor season 23.

“I think that had a lot to do with it,” the Miss North Carolina USA 2018 told Iaconetti, 31. “So, one of the reasons: I’m the only single person in my friend group. So I was like, if I go on Paradise, hopefully, I’ll walk away with someone. But then, I was also like, I wasn’t myself on my season. … I had a good time, but the way — I won’t even blame it on editing — the way I was wasn’t myself. So I was like, if I go to Paradise and I’m just completely myself, people can hate me but hate me for actually knowing me, and I would feel a lot better about that.”

She and BiP costar Annaliese Puccini, another guest of the podcast, also told viewers what to expect from Bachelor in Paradise season 6. “It’s drama-filled,” Miller-Keyes said. “There’s lots of tears, very minimal laughter. [Laughs] No smiles!”

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 will premiere on ABC Monday, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

