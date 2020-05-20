Staying centered. Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed how she’s been distracting herself amid the coronavirus pandemic — and how her loved ones have helped.

“It’s tough,” Miller-Keyes, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, May 19, about keeping her spirits up while quarantining. “It’s been really tough at times, but luckily I’m quarantined with [my boyfriend] Dean [Unglert], who is the most positive person I know.”

The Bachelor alum said that Unglert, 29, helps her “when the heaviness of all this hits.”

Miller-Keyes has also turned to the pair’s dog, Pappy, to brighten her days while navigating though the health crisis.

“Having Pappy helps too. Whenever I start to get upset, I just look into his sweet eyes,” she explained. “Pappy is always keeping us entertained. He recently got seven teeth removed and it’s been really fun to watch his personality come back — and new personality traits come out that we hadn’t seen before.”

The Virginia native told Us that she bought a ukulele early on in quarantine, which has gotten her creative juices flowing.

“It’s been a fun way to distract myself,” the former pageant queen said. “I also moved right before the shutdown, so I’ve been spending a lot of time looking at ways to decorate. I’ve been going on a lot of walks and listening to podcasts to help clear my head as well.”

Over the past few months, the Bachelor in Paradise alum has turned her focus to self-care.

“Journaling has been very therapeutic for me during this time,” she told Us. “I’ve also been doing a lot of face masks. Dean has yet to do one with me, but I think I’m going to wear him down soon.”

Miller-Keyes explained that she’s “learned so much” about herself by being forced to slow down instead of always being on the go and traveling.

“This time has been great for me in the way that it has forced me to slow down and face things I’ve been avoiding,” she revealed. “I’m really taking the time to work on myself and discover myself further.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

