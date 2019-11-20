



First comes love, then comes marriage? Caelynn Miller-Keyes opened up about whether getting married is a possibility for her and her boyfriend, Dean Unglert.

“I always joke with him about us getting married,” the 24-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2nd annual American Influencer Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, November 18. “Maybe that’s in our future, but it would be way down our future.”

Despite the idea of marriage being a topic of discussion for the couple, the former Miss North Carolina USA noted that it isn’t necessarily a step they’re ready to take at this time. “We’ve only been together for like 6 months,” she pointed out.

Miller-Keyes and Unglert, 28, first crossed paths on Bachelor in Paradise’s sixth season. Though she made love connections with a couple of other suitors down in Mexico, it was Unglert who stole the Bachelor alum’s heart.

The California native initially broke things off with Miller-Keyes and left Paradise. She soon began to develop a spark she had with Connor Saeli when he arrived on the beach midway through the season. However, to her surprise, Unglert returned to fight for her. The couple ultimately exited the competition together in week 5.

Speaking of her “very romantic” beau to Us, Miller-Keyes opened up about how Unglert has impacted her life for the better.

“He influences me every day,” she explained on Monday. “Even today, we are leaving straight from here on a surprise trip that he is planning. I was, like, super stressed, packing and everything, and he’s like, ‘Hey, calm down. It’s OK.’ He makes me more relaxed.”

The Virginia native additionally noted that Unglert helps her discover other sides of her. “I think people were initially surprised to see my adventurous side and my camping and hiking side, but Dean definitely brings that out of me,” she added.

“He’s the most supportive boyfriend,” she continued. “He’s the kindest boyfriend. So for him to be here [at tonight’s event] is great.”

Earlier this year, Unglert spoke with Us exclusively about his take on the duo’s relationship. He claimed that their dynamic is “monumentally different” from any other person he has dated.

“She’s very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she’s able to be herself and that’s how we create synergy and build around each other,” he explained. “For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I’m able to say what I want, do what I want and allow my partner to build with me while I’m doing that.”

He also shared that he has “a better understanding” of who he is because of their romance, citing that this is what “allows the relationship to flourish a lot more.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane