And then there were three! Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes just took a big step in their relationship — they adopted a pup!

The Bachelor in Paradise alums shared the adoption news via Instagram on Tuesday, February 25. In the beauty queen’s update, she shared a photo of herself snuggling up with the sweet pup named Pappy. The pic was followed by a video of the furry animal sitting in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle.

“A lot has happened this week already,” the former Bachelor contestant, 24, wrote. “Yesterday, I moved into my new place, today I got Lasik, and, most importantly … yesterday WE ADOPTED PAPPY. He’s officially ours and we couldn’t be happier.”

Miller-Keyes continued to detail the duo’s journey toward adoption, “We definitely weren’t planning on adopting, but we fell in love with this perfect little angel. Thank you @wagsandwalks for bringing this sweet old man into our lives 🐶.”

Unglert, for his part, took a more comical approach when sharing the big news. “Happy bday, Pappy! It’s not his actual bday but somehow this little s–t convinced us to adopt him,” the Bachelorette alum, 28, wrote on Tuesday.

“It’s not what we wanted to do when we originally fostered him, but damnit he left us no choice,” he continued. “This old geezer comes with a laundry list of health complications, so we decided to fill his waning years on earth with as much love as we possibly can. And it doesn’t hurt that he thrives in the van.”

Fans of Unglert and Miller-Keyes may have spotted the adorable pup on the Bachelor Nation couple’s respective Instagram feed’s before. Last month, the North Carolina native posted photos of herself smiling along with the sweet dog, writing, “Happy Pappy 🐕.” Two days later, she shared a photo of the couple and Pappy, noting that they were “one big pappy family 👨‍👩‍👦.”

On January 19, Unglert opened up about how the couple came to foster the “coolest” pup. “When we first mentioned we wanted to foster a pup we received so many fantastic recommendations on where to go,” he explained via Instagram. “The first day we went to the west LA animal shelter and met a lot of amazing dogs but none that would be good for me given the state of my leg. We actually saw pappy there too, but couldn’t see him for some unknown reason.”

Unglert continued, “The next day we paid a visit to @wagsandwalks and, lo and behold, pappy was there! We took it as a sign and took him home as fast as we could. This is my first time fostering and I already know it’ll be so hard to give him up so, in the meantime, we’re gonna give him all the love we can.”

Unglert and Miller-Keyes’ love story began on Bachelor in Paradise’s sixth season in the summer of 2019. Though the California native initially broke up with Miller-Keyes and left Paradise, he returned to win her back later in the season.

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019, Miller-Keyes dished on whether marriage was a possibility for the couple. “I always joke with him about us getting married,” she said at the time. “Maybe that’s in our future, but it would be way down our future.”