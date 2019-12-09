



Who needs a wedding? That’s Dean Unglert‘s attitude when it comes to his relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

“That’s never going to happen,” the Bachelorette alum, 28, joked to Us Weekly exclusively at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday, December 6. “She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen.’ I don’t know, I’m super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional. We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver.”

He also added that Caelynn, 24, isn’t the one who changed him; in fact, he was ready to do so for himself.

“I think that I’ve just sort of gotten to a point where I’m willing to change and ready to change myself,” the California native added. “Obviously, it’s just nice to have someone that kind of come along and complement everything in each other’s lives that’s going on.”

Last month, the former Miss North Carolina USA opened up with Us about teasing him constantly about putting a ring on her finger. “Maybe that’s in our future, but it would be way down our future,” she told Us on November 18.

Unglert first appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette, vying for Rachel Lindsay‘s heart. He went on to appear in season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise then on The Bachelor Winter Games. During season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, he returned again and fell in love with Miller-Keyes.

The recruiter also shed light on if the couple will one day become parents.

“The older I get, I feel like the less and less I want kids. I remember when I was a teenager, I was always so dead-set on having kids, but the world’s in flux. I don’t know if it’s necessarily the most responsible thing to do to bring a child into this world,” he shared with Us. “That being said, she wants kids, so I don’t know. I don’t know if I don’t want kids just because she wants kids, and I don’t want to get married just because she wants to get married.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus