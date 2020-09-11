Caught off guard. Colton Underwood was shocked following the news that Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against him, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Three months after their split, the graduate student, 25, submitted paperwork in Los Angeles on Friday, September 11, citing Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for the request. In the documents, obtained by TMZ, the Bachelor alum accused Underwood, 28, of harassing her via text messages, accusing her of seeing her ex-boyfriend and placing a tracking device on her car. She also claimed that the athlete has shown up uninvited to her parent’s home in Huntington Beach and to her apartment.

However, Underwood, who fell in love with Randolph during season 23 of The Bachelor, has not spoken to Cassie “in a month,” an insider tells Us. “He’s been in Colorado and this was all a surprise. He was completely blindsided.”

The pair, who dated from November 2018 to May 2020, called it quits shortly after the Bachelor in Paradise alum recovered from COVID-19. He had been staying with Randolph’s family, who cared for him throughout his illness.

“Colton was absolutely in love with Cassie. It was clear she did not feel the same way about him, which of course, upset him. It was really hard for him,” the source tells Us. “She literally broke up with him as soon as he was healthy enough to move out.”

After their split, the California native convinced Underwood to post on Instagram about their “amicable” split, the source notes, then asked to approve his post before he shared it.

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” the Indiana native posted at the time, alongside a photo of the pair. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

According to the insider, it was Randolph’s idea to “reinforce” that they were staying friends, as she was “very nervous about losing her fanbase.”

In the documents filed on Friday, Randolph alleges that Underwood accused her of seeing her ex — something the source says she did do following her split from the reality star.

“She was in touch with her ex while they were together — the guy that she met on the other reality show she was on before The Bachelor,” the source says, referring to Caelan Tiongson, who she dated during her time on the web series Young Once. “She was seeing him after they broke up.”